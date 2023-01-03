Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

