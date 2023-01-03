Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 70,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,185. Open Text has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Analysts expect that Open Text will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,258,000 after acquiring an additional 636,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

