Optimism (OP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $207.16 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Optimism has a market cap of $207.16 million and approximately $51.84 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Optimism has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002988 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00463673 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.02259432 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.49 or 0.29670311 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
