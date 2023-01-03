Orbler Price Hits $6.38 on Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.82 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00038336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00462961 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.02239957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.00 or 0.29624797 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

