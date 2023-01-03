Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
OESX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
