Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

OESX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

