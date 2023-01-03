Oslo Asset Management AS Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Oslo Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises approximately 8.6% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oslo Asset Management AS owned about 0.14% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DQ traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 5,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

