Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 10.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

