PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.03 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Several research firms have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.38.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $58,147.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 397,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,179. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

