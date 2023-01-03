Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.51

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.01. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

