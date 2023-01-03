Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $140.81. The stock had a trading volume of 104,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,305. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

