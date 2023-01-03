Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $349.74. 83,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average is $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

