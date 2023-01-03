Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.18 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,219. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

