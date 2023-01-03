Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,521. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

