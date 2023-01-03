Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

