Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,258. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.