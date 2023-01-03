Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 113 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. 2,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.