Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in BlackRock by 104.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 100,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,266,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in BlackRock by 16.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,609,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,811,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $710.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $927.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $658.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

