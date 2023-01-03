Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,756 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.13% of Paychex worth $52,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 124,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,710. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

