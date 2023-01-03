PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $58,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 44.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285,491. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

