PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,745 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 4.7 %

PYPL traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. 408,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,285,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.