PBF Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,670 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the average daily volume of 2,776 call options.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,311. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PBF Energy by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PBF Energy by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,105 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

