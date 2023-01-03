Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 4.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.19. 50,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,108,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200,370 shares of company stock valued at $65,887,167. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

