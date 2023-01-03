Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 906 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries makes up 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THO. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,500,000 after buying an additional 897,730 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 176,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 9,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,576. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

