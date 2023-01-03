Peak Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $255.51. 9,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.