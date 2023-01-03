Peak Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,999,000 after buying an additional 2,385,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after buying an additional 1,003,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 73,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,782. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

