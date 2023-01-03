Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,656,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,517. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $106.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

