Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 16,028 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,044. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

