Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 223.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.96. 49,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.