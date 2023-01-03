Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 68,409 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,409 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 56,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,519. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

