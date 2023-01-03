Peel Hunt Lowers Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target to GBX 25

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Pantheon Resources Stock Down 41.6 %
Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
