Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Pelangio Exploration

In related news, Director Ingrid Jo-Ann Hibbard sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,910,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$117,315.42.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

