Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $15,047,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IIPR. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 8,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,738. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 24.10, a current ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $265.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

