Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

