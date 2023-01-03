Pensionfund Sabic Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $95,733,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

NYSE MET traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,815. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.