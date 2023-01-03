Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.24 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,060,895 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,061. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

