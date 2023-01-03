Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $169.51. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

