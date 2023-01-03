Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,979 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the quarter. Perficient accounts for 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $101,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 823,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $75,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $133.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.60 million. Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

