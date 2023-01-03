Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Down 9.4%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 7,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 296,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 12,528.51%. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 989,108 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 220,421 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

