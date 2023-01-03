Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Position Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WOOF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

WOOF stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

