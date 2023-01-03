PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid purchased 2,700 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Reid acquired 2,700 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 94.3% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 278,217 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Shares of NYSE ISD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 105,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

