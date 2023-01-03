Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up to $11.22

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $11.99. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,837 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,311,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 570,729 shares during the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 2,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after buying an additional 382,818 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

