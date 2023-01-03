Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.32 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $62.13 million and $75,603.64 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00240561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00054234 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002635 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,090,293 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

