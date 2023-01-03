PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $85.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

PJT traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

