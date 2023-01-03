Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,240,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Plains GP by 31.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after buying an additional 986,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 22,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,624. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

