Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.52. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 3,259 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
