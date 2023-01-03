PlatinX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $438,238.32 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

