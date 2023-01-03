Pocket Network Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $58.09 million and $429,659.25 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

