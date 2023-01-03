Polygon (MATIC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Polygon has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $6.77 billion and $174.00 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00004653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002963 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00464440 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.02235002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.38 or 0.29719392 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars.
