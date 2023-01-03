PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.