Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 426 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Shares of LFUS opened at $221.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $326.82.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

